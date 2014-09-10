UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Aspen to sell U.S. drug rights to Mylan for up to $300 mln

* Sells U.S. rights for blood clot drug to Mylan
* Diluted headline EPS up 29 pct
* Sales up 51 percent
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 Aspen Pharmacare
is to sell the rights to market a blood clot drug in the United
States to rival Mylan Inc for up to $300 million, it
said on Wednesday, a move that would help Africa's top generic
drugmaker pay down debt.
Mylan will pay an initial $225 million and the rest would be
held by a third party until payment is due on meeting certain
conditions. Aspen would retain all the rights to sell the
thrombosis drug elsewhere in the world.
The sale, prompted by Aspen's lack of sales representation
in the United States, forms part of wider review of its
portfolio to improve returns, Deputy Chief Executive Gus
Attridge said.
Shares in Aspen were up 4.3 percent at 336.92 rand by 1344
GMT, outpacing an almost 1 percent fall in the blue-chip JSE
Top-40 index.
Aspen, which also on Wednesday reported a rise in full-year
profits which missed growth forecasts, acquired the drugs from
GlaxoSmithKline last year as part of an aggressive push
into overseas markets.
Last year it spent around 20 billion rand on acquisitions
including buying a Merck & Co. Inc plant in the
Netherlands and a Nestle drugs and infant nutrition
plant in Mexico.
But the spending has increased its borrowings to around
nearly 30 billion rand, putting its net debt to EBITDA ratio at
around 3.3 times -- above the company's stated target of less
than three times.
Attridge said the company's strong cash flow, as well as the
sale of underperforming assets and marketing rights, would help
push the debt-to-EBITDA multiple back down.
Aspen reported an almost one-third rise to 10.16 rand in
headline earnings per share in the year to end June, missing a
consensus estimate of 10.71 rand in a Reuters poll of 12
analysts, as a weak home market weighed.
Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit measure in
South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.
Sales jumped 51 percent to 31.4 billion rand ($2.87 billion)
with sales from its South Africa business flat while
acquisitions resulted in revenue more than tripling in Europe
and Latin America.
Domestic rival Adcock Ingram posted a hefty
nine-month loss of 179.5 cents a share last month, compared with
a profit of 271.7 cents a year earlier due to restructuring
writedowns and as a weaker rand currency pushed up
imported raw materials costs that regulated price increases are
often not sufficient to fully recover.
Adcock makes virtually all of its profits in a heavily
regulated home market where a weak economy and high personal
debt has stunted consumer spending.
(1 US dollar = 10.9535 South African rand)
(1 US dollar = 10.9535 South African rand)