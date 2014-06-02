Insurer Endurance raises takeover offer for Aspen

June 2 Insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings increased its offer for Aspen Insurance Holdings by $2.00 to $49.50 per share after its initial bid was rejected.

The increased offer, which gives Aspen shareholders the option of taking cash or shares or a combination of both, values Aspen at $3.2 billion, Endurance said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)