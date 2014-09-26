版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Aspen provides update on Fondaparinux products in the US

Sept 26 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* further announcement regarding the disposal of rights to commercialise fondaparinux products in the us

* In terms of this transaction, agi will enter into a supply agreement to supply these fondaparinux products to mylan on specified terms.

* Confirm that all conditions for deal with mylan precedent have been met and that transaction was completed on 25 september 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐