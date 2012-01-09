Does daily aspirin keep you healthy? Debate goes on

* Large study finds benefits outweighed by bleeding risks
* Researchers say aspirin guidelines should be reviewed
* Drug's ability to protect against cancer also questioned
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 9 Scientific research
published on Monday questioned the benefits of taking an aspirin
a day to reduce the risk of an untimely death from a heart
attack or stroke.
The study, the largest conducted in people with no previous
history of heart problems, found that such patients were
unlikely to fare better on a regular dose of the common medicine
because it increases the risk of internal bleeding.
"The benefits of aspirin in those individuals not known to
have these (heart) conditions are far more modest than
previously believed and in fact, aspirin treatment may ...
result in considerable harm due to major bleeding," said Rao
Seshasai of St George's, University of London, who led the
study.
It found that while one so-called cardiovascular event was
averted for every 120 people treated with aspirin for about six
years, one in 73 people suffered from potentially significant
bleeding during in the same period.
The findings, published in the Archives of Internal Medicine
journal, will fuel an already intense debate about the merits of
taking aspirin, which experts say carries a risk of bleeding in
the stomach in around one patient in every 1,000 per year.
Seshasai said that in the light of his findings, aspirin
recommendations such as the United States Preventive Services
Task Force guidelines and the Joint British Societies'
guidelines should be reviewed.
Instead of broad recommendations, he said, aspirin treatment
should considered "more selectively on a case-by-case basis".
Aspirin, originally developed by Bayer, is a
cheap over-the-counter drug used for pain and to reduce fever.
The drug reduces the risk of clots forming in blood vessels
and can therefore protect against heart attacks and strokes, so
it is often prescribed for people who already suffer with heart
disease and have already had one or several attacks.
CANCER PROTECTION?
Research published last year also found taking daily aspirin
had a significant protective effect against the risk of
developing many types of cancer - particularly bowel cancer and
other gastrointestinal tumours.
The scientist who led the cancer study said that while
taking aspirin carried a small risk of stomach bleeding, that
risk was beginning to be "drowned out" by its benefits in
reducing the risk of cancer and the risk of heart attacks.
Many medical experts prescribe a daily aspirin dose as a
precaution for people with no previous history of heart attack
or stroke, but who are considered at higher risk due to other
factors such as having high blood pressure or being overweight.
Seshasai's team looked at aspirin's effectiveness when used
in this way - called primary prevention - and found that while
daily or alternate day doses cut the risk of cardiovascular
events by 10 percent, this was mainly due to fewer non-fatal
heart attacks.
The overall reduction in the study, which analysed data from
nine clinical trials involving more than 100,000 participants,
was also found not to include reductions in other events such as
deaths from heart attack, or fatal or non-fatal strokes.
The study showed the benefit of regular aspirin was almost
entirely offset by a 30 percent increase in risk of
life-threatening or debilitating incidences internal bleeding.
It also looked at the effects aspirin had on deaths from
cancer and found that contrary to last year's study, aspirin did
not reduce the overall risk of death from cancers.
"There is an enormous interest in understanding the role of
aspirin in cancer prevention," Seshasai said. "No evidence of
benefit was found (in this study)... but more research is needed
given these were only of six years in duration."