Three banks named to run float of Dutch state insurer ASR

AMSTERDAM Jan 18 The Netherlands has chosen ABN Amro, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to coordinate the possible listing of state-owned insurer ASR, the state agency in charge said on Monday.

The insurer, the former insurance arm of Belgian financial group Fortis, is slated to be privatised this year as the Dutch financial sector puts the 2008 financial crisis behind it.

The NLFI state agency said it would select further syndicate members and co-lead managers after a debate in the Dutch parliament. The insurer reported a book value of 3.37 billion euros at the end of the first half of 2015.

NLFI said fees would be capped at 4.5 million euros shared between all the syndicate banks. NM Rothschild & Sons and Lazard were appointed financial advisers while international law firm Clifford Chance will serve as legal adviser.

