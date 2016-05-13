版本:
2016年 5月 13日 星期五

Insurer ASR IPO likely this quarter, Dutch govt says

AMSTERDAM May 13 The Dutch government said on Friday it would pursue a stock market listing for insurer ASR IPO-ASRN.AS, probably launching an initial public offering of shares before the end of this quarter.

ASR's book value at the end of 2015 was 3.57 billion euros ($4.06 billion).

Size and pricing have not been determined and will depend on market conditions, ASR and NL Financial Investments, the agency that oversees it, said in a joint statement.

ASR, the insurance operations of the former Belgian company Fortis, was nationalised by the Dutch state together with ABN Amro during the 2008 financial crisis. ($1=0.8791 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

