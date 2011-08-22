UPDATE 1-AS Roma's US owner launches bid for minority shares

- * NEEP Roma Holding already owns 67 percent of AS Roma

* AS Roma shares down 0.6 percent

(Adds detail, share price, background)

MILAN, Aug 22 The new American owner of AS Roma launched a cash offer at 0.6781 euros per share for the shares it does not already own in the soccer club, NEEP Roma Holding SpA said in a statement on Monday.

U.S. entrepreneur Thomas DiBenedetto completed a deal last week to become the owner of AS Roma, via NEEP Roma Holding, in which he has 60 percent and Italian bank UniCredit 40 percent.

NEEP bought 67 percent of the club from its former owner, Italpetroli unit Roma 2000 Srl, on Aug. 18.

NEEP's maximum outlay for the bid will be 29.6 million euros ($42.7 million), it said.

Last week NEEP shareholders approved the raising of up to 130 million euros in fresh capital, part of which will be used on the bid, it said.

Shares in AS Roma were down 0.6 percent by 1509 GMT. Milan's main stock index was up 1.8 percent.

AS Roma has a market value of 91 million euros and is one of three quoted soccer clubs in Italy, alongside Juventus and AS Roma's local rival Lazio . (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes)