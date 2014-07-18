Assa Abloy Q2 core profit in line with expectations

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, posted on Friday second-quarter core profit in line with expectations, while like-for sales growth came in under forecasts.
The Swedish group, a rival to U.S. Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker, said earnings before interest, tax and one-off items rose to 2.2 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 2.0 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 2.2 billion. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.