Assa Abloy Q2 core profit in line with expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 18 Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, posted on Friday second-quarter core profit in line with expectations, while like-for sales growth came in under forecasts.

The Swedish group, a rival to U.S. Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker, said earnings before interest, tax and one-off items rose to 2.2 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 2.0 billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 2.2 billion. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
