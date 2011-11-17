UPDATE 2-Assa Abloy looking to buy growth on the cheap

* Repeats long-term financial targets
* Says to keep growing organically, through acquisitions
* Says sees opportunities to pick up cheaper assets
* Shares down 1.3 percent, in line with market
(Adds details, CEO comments, updates shares)
By Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 Swedish group Assa Abloy
, the world's biggest lock maker, said on Thursday it
was looking to drive growth by picking up assets cheaply as
economic conditions kept prices down.
Assa Abloy, hit in recent quarters by governments across
Europe cutting public spending, said mature markets remained
weak but stable, while emerging markets, where it expects to
have about 25 percent of its turnover this year, would keep
growing, though at a lower level than before.
Assa CEO Johan Molin told Reuters current tough conditions
also created opportunities for the company, which aims to grow
at least 5 percent annually through acquisitions.
"Yes, we believe it does. We think sellers will need to
adjust prices downwards," he said.
"So the current development is going our way, even though we
would of course rather see a boom (in the economic cycle)".
In the year so far, Assa has added sales of 7.8 billion
Swedish crowns ($1.15 billion) through acquisitions. Total sales
were 30 billion over the period.
The company's most recent buys were Korean lock and hardware
company Angel Metal and U.S. door maker Albany Door Systems.
REPEATS LONG-TERM TARGETS
Assa Abloy, a rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and
Stanley Black & Decker, said it was sticking to
long-term financial targets of an operating margin of 16-17
percent and of 10 percent average annual sales growth over a
business cycle.
"The main value driver is still organic growth," Molin told
a capital markets day.
Assa Abloy said in September it was speeding up and widening
efficiency improvement measures due to the uncertain economic
outlook.
A total of 17 production units and two administrative units
are to be shut at an estimated cost of 1.3 billion crowns, with
a payback time of just over three years.
Since the restructuring programmes were initiated, the
company has cut personnel by close to 6,000 people. According to
the plan, over 600 more will be leaving by the end of 2012.
Assa Abloy's organic sales growth slowed to 2 percent in the
third quarter from 5 percent in the second quarter and 6 percent
in the 2010 period, due to the weakening business cycle.
Assa Abloy shares were down 1.7 percent at 155.40 crowns at
1449 GMT, in line with the broader Swedish market.
($1 = 6.768 Swedish Crowns)
(Editing by Will Waterman)