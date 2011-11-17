UPDATE 2-Assa Abloy looking to buy growth on the cheap

* Repeats long-term financial targets

* Says to keep growing organically, through acquisitions

* Says sees opportunities to pick up cheaper assets

* Shares down 1.3 percent, in line with market (Adds details, CEO comments, updates shares)

By Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 Swedish group Assa Abloy , the world's biggest lock maker, said on Thursday it was looking to drive growth by picking up assets cheaply as economic conditions kept prices down.

Assa Abloy, hit in recent quarters by governments across Europe cutting public spending, said mature markets remained weak but stable, while emerging markets, where it expects to have about 25 percent of its turnover this year, would keep growing, though at a lower level than before.

Assa CEO Johan Molin told Reuters current tough conditions also created opportunities for the company, which aims to grow at least 5 percent annually through acquisitions.

"Yes, we believe it does. We think sellers will need to adjust prices downwards," he said.

"So the current development is going our way, even though we would of course rather see a boom (in the economic cycle)".

In the year so far, Assa has added sales of 7.8 billion Swedish crowns ($1.15 billion) through acquisitions. Total sales were 30 billion over the period.

The company's most recent buys were Korean lock and hardware company Angel Metal and U.S. door maker Albany Door Systems.

REPEATS LONG-TERM TARGETS

Assa Abloy, a rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker, said it was sticking to long-term financial targets of an operating margin of 16-17 percent and of 10 percent average annual sales growth over a business cycle.

"The main value driver is still organic growth," Molin told a capital markets day.

Assa Abloy said in September it was speeding up and widening efficiency improvement measures due to the uncertain economic outlook.

A total of 17 production units and two administrative units are to be shut at an estimated cost of 1.3 billion crowns, with a payback time of just over three years.

Since the restructuring programmes were initiated, the company has cut personnel by close to 6,000 people. According to the plan, over 600 more will be leaving by the end of 2012.

Assa Abloy's organic sales growth slowed to 2 percent in the third quarter from 5 percent in the second quarter and 6 percent in the 2010 period, due to the weakening business cycle.

Assa Abloy shares were down 1.7 percent at 155.40 crowns at 1449 GMT, in line with the broader Swedish market. ($1 = 6.768 Swedish Crowns) (Editing by Will Waterman)