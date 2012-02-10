REFILE-UPDATE 2-Assa Abloy sees life in moribund U.S. and Europe

* Sees flat or slight positive mature-market sales trend in 2012

* Growth in emerging markets to slow, but remain strong

* Q4 core EBIT 1.88 bln SEK, just above forecast

* Shares up 4 pct, biggest European blue-chip gainer

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, sees brighter prospects in its long-suffering European and U.S. markets this year as frozen demand for building renovation starts to thaw.

The Sweden-based company whose products range from household locks to advanced digital entrance systems, has been squeezed by sharp cuts in public spending across Europe in recent quarters with growth primarily coming from emerging markets such as China.

Conditions have also remained subdued in the U.S. building market although architects are forecasting a mild rise in construction spending there this year.

"I am more optimistic than I was three months ago as regards both Europe and the United States. I think there is a thawing going on. I don't want to quantify it, but the sentiment is more positive," Chief Executive Johan Molin said on Friday.

The company, which makes locks under brands such as Yale, said the business as a whole remained affected by financial market uncertainty and budget cuts in many countries. But sales in mature markets could be slightly higher this year.

"Maintenance and new construction ... has been held back many years now, so there is a pent up demand," Molin said.

"What we are seeing now, above all, is more life in the renovation business. It will be a while longer before new buildings are added."

Swedish industrial peers have been more cautious, expecting Europe to be weak, even if the United States has picked up.

Shares Assa, a rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker, were 4 percent higher at 1451 GMT, the biggest gainers on the FTSEEurofirst index of blue-chip stocks.

Credit Suisse analyst Andre Kukhnin said in a research note that the company's outlook was reassuring after what looked like a solid fourth quarter.

He said the market had been expecting no growth for Assa Abloy's EMEA and Americas divisions this year, paving the way for small increases in analysts' estimates for the group.

Fourth-earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose a sixth to 1.88 billion crowns ($284 million), excluding one-off items, driven by emerging markets. That compared with a forecast for 1.86 billion in a Reuters poll.

CHINA WARNING

Molin warned that high-growth China, part of an Asian business which accounts for about a fifth of Assa's sales, was cooling. He said Assa had 20 percent growth in China in the fourth quarter.

"But I fear that this can come to an end. We cannot live in isolation in some sort of bubble where we grow 20 percent while the construction market is going down," he said, noting that the housing market was slowing.

In a sign of spluttering domestic demand in China, data on Friday showed imports crumbling to their lowest in more than two years.

Assa Abloy, whose fourth-quarter sales rose to a record 11.7 billion crowns, versus an expected 11.5 billion, said organic sales picked up in the final months of last year to reach 4 percent compared with 2 percent in the preceding quarter.

In response to earlier lacklustre growth in Europe and North America, Assa is in the process of shutting 17 production facilities. It booked a related charge of 1.42 billion crowns for the restructuring in the quarter.

The company proposed to raise its dividend to 4.5 crowns from 4 crowns, in line with expectations.