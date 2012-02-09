Asseco Poland considering Nasdaq listing again-CEO

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WARSAW Feb 9 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, said on Thursday it was again considering listing on the Nasdaq after dropping a similar plan in March, when it said it did not need the funding.
"We have prepared an analysis, which states that (a Nasdaq listing) is worth it," Chief Executive Adam Goral said.
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd