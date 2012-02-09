版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 19:24 BJT

Asseco Poland considering Nasdaq listing again-CEO

WARSAW Feb 9 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, said on Thursday it was again considering listing on the Nasdaq after dropping a similar plan in March, when it said it did not need the funding.

"We have prepared an analysis, which states that (a Nasdaq listing) is worth it," Chief Executive Adam Goral said.

