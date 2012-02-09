Asseco Poland wants $200-$300 mln from Nasdaq listing

WARSAW Feb 9 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, plans to raise $200-$300 million from a planned listing on Nasdaq, the head of one of its units said on Thursday.

Guy Bernstein, the head of Asseco Formula Systems, said the funds would be used to buy out minority shareholders in Asseco Poland's numerous units, some of which are separately listed.

"We want the group to have all shares in one place and have just one company listed in at least two years," he said.