CORRECTED-WRAPUP 1-AMG, Waddell & Reed revenue misses estimates

(Corrects throughout to show AMG profit beat estimates)

* Waddell & Reed Q3 EPS $0.46 vs est $0.50

* Waddell & Reed Q3 oper rev $297.8 mln vs est $298.6 mln

* AMG Q3 economic EPS $1.55 vs est $1.52

* AMG Q3 rev $413.8 mln vs est $425.6 mln

Oct 25 Asset managers Affiliated Managers Group Inc and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported quarterly results that failed to impress investors, hurt by recent market volatility.

Both companies posted third-quarter revenue below analyst expectations and reported a fall in assets under management from the prior quarter, as market turmoil in Europe and economic uncertainty at home continued to hit inflows.

Waddell & Reed's net inflows for the quarter were $1.3 billion. However, during the first three weeks of October, sales were about $1 billion and the company was seeing slight outflows.

Assets under management at AMG were $306 billion at September end, down about 4 percent from the prior quarter. Waddell & Reed's average assets under management also fell 4 percent on a trailing basis to $87.4 billion.

Separately, T. Rowe Price Group posted a quarterly profit that also missed analysts' expectations, and reported its first quarterly net outflow of investor cash since the end of 2008.

The Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index has fallen about 20 percent since the beginning of this year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index's fall during the last quarter on growing concerns about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economic and political outlook has cut into asset managers' share prices.

Last week, the world's largest money manager, Blackrock Inc reported profit that topped Wall Street estimates, but offered a sour outlook for investors, blaming the recent market turmoil on inconsistent and poorly planned government actions in Europe. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)