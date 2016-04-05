CORRECTED-China's Huatai Securities vying to acquire AssetMark -sources

(In paragraph 6, corrects previous owner of AssetMark to
Genworth Financial Inc instead of J.C. Flowers & Co, deletes
paragraphs 7 and 8)
By Mike Stone
April 5 Huatai Securities Co Ltd is
seeking to acquire U.S. asset management software maker
AssetMark Inc for as much as $800 million, according to people
familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a Chinese
company taking an interest in U.S. businesses.
A deal for AssetMark could be the biggest Chinese investment
in the U.S. financial services sector since Anbang Insurance
Group Co's $1.6 billion agreement in November to acquire
Fidelity & Guaranty Life.
Huatai is facing competition from private equity firms an
auction for AssetMark, including a Chinese buyout firm, the
people said this week. A winner in the bidding process is
expected as early as this month, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. AssetMark declined to comment, while
Huatai did not respond to a request for comment.
AssetMark, based in Concord, California, provides asset
management software to investment managers, broker dealers and
investors, which collectively manage more than $28.5 billion on
its platforms.
In 2013 private equity firms Genstar Capital LLC and
Aquiline Capital Partners acquired Genworth Financial Inc's
wealth management business, which later became
AssetMark.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)