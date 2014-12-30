GRAPHIC-Shanghai shares, S&P 500 top performers in 2014, Brent crude big loser

LONDON Dec 30 Chinese economic growth may be cooling but Shanghai shares were the best returning investment in 2014.

Anyone who bought A-shares listed in Shanghai at the start of 2014 would be sitting on a 45.9 percent gain on a total return basis in dollar terms.

Next best among major assets tracked in this graphic link.reuters.com/puf73w is the S&P 500 U.S. stocks index, returning 15.4 percent after hitting a new record high on Monday.

Recent gains were fuelled by strong economic data and a commitment by the Federal Reserve to be "patient" about raising interest rates.

In contrast, European shares, excluding Britain, lost 6.3 percent.

But the big loser was Brent crude oil, which has been hammered by a supply glut and signs of slowing demand in major economies. It hit a 5 1/2-year low under $57 a barrel on Tuesday and has lost nearly half its value over the year.

Among other commodities, which are non-yielding assets, gold is down 1.8 percent despite its safe-haven status. Copper, which traded near 4 1/2-year lows on Tuesday on concerns about slowing demand in China, is off 13.6 percent. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index is down 16.7 percent.

In fixed income, U.S. 10-year Treasuries returned 10.4 percent, while relatively high-yielding 10-year Italian debt, which has been supported by expectations the European Central Bank will soon launch a programme of sovereign bonds purchases, returned 8.6 percent.

German 10-year Bunds, set for their biggest annual fall in yields since 2008, have returned 3.0 percent.

Emerging market equities, as measured by MSCI, are set to end the year in the red, down 1.6 percent so far, though frontier markets stocks have returned 7.2 percent. Local currency emerging debt has lost 5.7 percent.

The following graphics show the performance of a variety of asset classes: Emerging markets: link.reuters.com/weh36s Frontier markets: link.reuters.com/zyh97s Equity performance by region: link.reuters.com/pur42v Equity performance by sectors: link.reuters.com/tac42v (Writing by Nigel Stephenson, graphic by Marc Jones and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Andrew Heavens)