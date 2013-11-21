版本:
RESEARCH ALERT-Generali: JP Morgan raises price target

Nov 21 Assicurazioni Generali SpA : * Generali : JP Morgan raises price target to 21 euros from 20 euros;

rating overweight For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
