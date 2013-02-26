China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 Senior living residence operator Assisted Living Concepts Inc said it agreed to be acquired by private investment firm TPG.
Assisted Living's Class A shareholders will get $12 per share while Class B shareholders will get $12.90 per share, according to the agreement.
The transaction values Assisted Living at about $278 million according to the number of Class A and Class B shares the company had on Oct. 31.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc were Assisted Living's financial advisors while Goldman Sachs & Co advised TPG.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.