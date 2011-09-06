UPDATE 1-Associated Banc to repay remaining TARP amount

BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - "In the developed countries we are looking to drive probably a little more price than volume"
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
(Follows alerts)
Sept 6 Associated Banc-Corp said it plans to repay the remaining $262.5 million of bailout loans under the Troubled Asset Relief Program by late September.
The company, however, said approval for redemption of its outstanding Series A stock hinges upon a public offering of $65 million in new preferred stock and $132 million in senior notes.
"This modest capital raise will facilitate our exit and allow us to continue to pursue opportunities for revenue growth and earnings expansion," Associated Banc-Corp CEO Philip Flynn said in a statement.
The lender said it had no plans to issue any common stock in connection with the redemption.
Shares of the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based closed at $10.10 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* On conf call- in Q4 in India demonetization impacted the whole CPG landscape
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority