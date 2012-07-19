版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 04:14 BJT

Associated Banc profit rises 61 percent

July 19 Associated Banc-Corp's second-quarter profit jumped 61 percent as improved credit quality ensured the mid-western regional bank did not have to set aside money to cover bad loans.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based lender had kept aside $16 million as a provision for bad loans last year.

Net income rose to $42 million, or 24 cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from $26 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income was flat at $154 million.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at about $2.31 billion, closed at $12.95 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

They have gained about 19 percent this year, outperforming the KBW regional bank index, which has risen 13 percent in the same period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐