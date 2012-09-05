New Issue - Associated Banc-Corp sells $155 mln in notes

Sept 5 Associated Banc-Corp on Wednesday sold $155 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP AMT $155 MLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 03/12/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.981 FIRST PAY 03/12/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.888 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A