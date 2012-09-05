版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 01:41 BJT

New Issue - Associated Banc-Corp sells $155 mln in notes

Sept 5 Associated Banc-Corp on
Wednesday sold $155 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

AMT $155 MLN    COUPON 1.875 PCT   MATURITY    03/12/2014   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.981   FIRST PAY   03/12/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 1.888 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/12/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 165 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐