CORRECTED-Hermes Infrastructure, Canadian fund to buy stake in Associated British Ports

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
(Corrects headline to say stake in Associated British Ports, not the company)
March 31 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Hermes Infrastructure said they will buy a stake of at least 30 percent in Associated British Ports (ABP) for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.36 billion).
The deal, which is expected to close in the summer, will allow the buyers to acquire a further 3.33 percent in ABP, depending upon pre-emption rights, they said in a statement.
"This investment is an important addition to our global infrastructure portfolio and fits well with CPPIB's long-term investment mandate," said Cressida Hogg, managing director and global head of infrastructure at CPPIB.
Hermes Infrastructure, part of British-based fund Hermes Investment Management, and CPPIB will buy the ABP stake from GS Infrastructure Partners and Infracapital.
Borealis Infrastructure and Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) will remain ABP shareholders.
Macquarie Capital and Deutsche Bank acted as advisors to CPPIB and Hermes. ($1 = 0.6775 pounds) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.