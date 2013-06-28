Hellman & Friedman picks banks for Associated Materials IPO -sources

NEW YORK, June 28 Buyout firm Hellman & Friedman LLC has picked Goldman Sachs Group, Barclays and UBS AG to lead a planned initial public offering of Associated Materials, a maker of home-building products that it bought for $1.3 billion in 2010, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Associated Materials, which makes products like vinyl and aluminum siding and vinyl fencing under brands including Gentek and Alpine Windows, is among several building products companies looking to go public this year as the U.S. housing market recovers from a deep slump.

Hellman & Friedman, which bought Associated Materials from Investcorp and Harvest Partners, did not respond to requests for comment.

Goldman and Barclays declined to comment. UBS could not be reached for comment. The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

A potential listing would come at a time when other firms are also trying to capitalize on a rebound in the U.S. housing market from the trough of the financial crisis.

But it faces challenges from increased volatility in the stock markets. Weighed down by concerns the Federal Reserve may trim back its stimulus policies and worries about a weaker Chinese economy, some companies have been forced to scrap stock market debuts or cut offer prices in the past few weeks.

HD Supply Holdings Inc, the industrial and construction supplies company backed by Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, raised a less-than-expected $957.2 million in an IPO this week after recent market volatility and rising rates left some investors skittish.

Still, shares of HD Supply rose as much as 5.4 percent on the first day of trading on Thursday, reflecting investor appetite for offerings in the sector.

Associated Materials had net sales of $1.1 billion in 2012, flat from the year prior. It had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $107 million in 2012.

Other recent IPOs from companies with ties to the housing market include Tri Pointe Homes Inc TPH.N, William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corp.