UPDATE 1-Assurant pegs Q3 catastrophe losses at $80-$85 mln

* Sees Hurricane Irene losses at $65-$70 mln

* To include losses from Tropical Storm Lee, wildfires in Texas (Follows alerts)

Oct 5 Specialty insurer Assurant Inc's sees third-quarter pre-tax catastrophe losses to be $80-$85 million, the company said in a filing with the U.S. regulators.

Hurricane Irene-related losses alone account for about $65-$70 million, the company said.

July-Sept. estimates also include catastrophe losses from Tropical Storm Lee and the wildfires in Texas.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.04 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

