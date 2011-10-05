UPDATE 1-Assurant pegs Q3 catastrophe losses at $80-$85 mln

* Sees Hurricane Irene losses at $65-$70 mln
* To include losses from Tropical Storm Lee, wildfires in
Texas
(Follows alerts)
Oct 5 Specialty insurer Assurant Inc's
sees third-quarter pre-tax catastrophe losses to be $80-$85
million, the company said in a filing with the U.S. regulators.
Hurricane Irene-related losses alone account for about
$65-$70 million, the company said.
July-Sept. estimates also include catastrophe losses from
Tropical Storm Lee and the wildfires in Texas.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.04 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)