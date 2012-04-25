UPDATE 1-Specialty insurer Assurant's profit beats estimates

* Q1 operating EPS $1.76 vs est $1.44
* Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income $1.9 bln
* Q1 net investment income $172.3 mln
April 25 Specialty insurer Assurant Inc's
quarterly earnings beat analysts' estimates for the
third straight quarter, helped by growth in premiums in its core
businesses.
Declining investment yields are prompting insurers to charge
higher premiums and cut out unprofitable customers, to ensure
adequate return on capital to offset prevailing low interest
rates.
U.S. officials last week cited Assurant for excessive
premium increases under President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law.
For the January-March quarter, the company earned $163.3
million, or $1.81 per share, compared with $140.8 million, or
$1.38 per share, a year ago.
On an operating basis, Assurant, which has a market value of
about $3.4 billion, earned $1.76 per share, beating analysts'
average estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earned premiums, fees and other income in Assurant
Solutions segment rose 6 percent to $699.4 million, reflecting a
growth in international and domestic premiums.
Assurant Specialty Property segment registered a 5 percent
rise in earned premiums to $508.3 million.
The health insurance segment, however, was hurt by lower
sales and saw earned premiums decline 5 percent to $415.2
million.
Net investment income was up marginally at $172.3 million.
Shares of the company, which started off as a disability
insurer about 120 years ago, closed at $40.80 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
They have fallen 4 percent since the beginning of the year,
trailing the S&P Insurance Industry Index that is up
9 percent.