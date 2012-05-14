UPDATE 1-Assurant increases buyback authorization

* Approves buyback of up to $600 mln of common stock
* Co had raised div to $0.21 on Friday
May 14 Specialty insurer Assurant Inc's
board approved the buyback of up to $600 million of the
company's common stock, days after increasing its quarterly
dividend.
The new repurchase program is in addition to about $170
million remaining in existing authorizations as of April 30, the
company said in a statement.
On Friday, Assurant raised its quarterly dividend to 21
cents per share from 18 cents per share, its ninth dividend
increase since the company went public in 2004.
Shares of the company closed at $37.81 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.