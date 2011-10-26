UPDATE 1-Assurant Q3 profit beats analysts' estimates

* Q3 oper EPS $0.79 vs est $0.77

Oct 26 U.S. specialty insurer Assurant Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings helped by improved international underwriting business.

The company's net income almost halved to $76 million, or 79 cents per share, from $141.7 million, or $1.30 per share, a year ago due to losses caused by storms.

Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for insurance companies -- was 79 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected Assurant to earn 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted catastrophe losses of $52.3 million after-tax at Assurant Specialty Property.

Net investment income fell 2 percent to $172.2 million.

Net operating income at its Assurant Solutions business, which underwrites insurance in the United States and abroad, was up 9 percent to $35.3 million.

Shares of the New York-based company, valued at $3.59 billion, closed at 38.87 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)