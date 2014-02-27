NY court revives Assured's damage claims against Credit Suisse

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 27 A New York appeals court on
Thursday revived Assured Guaranty Corp's claims for
certain damages in its lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG
over allegedly defective loans underlying
mortgage-backed securities.
Assured, which guaranteed the loans, sued Credit Suisse in
2011 claiming the bank misrepresented the quality of loans, and
that a "massive number" of bad mortgages were packaged into the
securities.
The lawsuit is among numerous cases brought after the
housing collapse seeking to hold banks accountable for losses
incurred by insurers who guaranteed securities during the
financial crisis. Many of the cases have been settled.
In a unanimous opinion in the Assured case, the Appellate
Division, First Department, ruled a lower court wrongly held
that the only remedy available to the insurer was to cure the
defect or repurchase the loan. Their contract said otherwise,
the appeals court found.
The insurer, "is not one of the parties affected by the
'sole remedy' clause of the representations and warranties
provision," the five-judge panel wrote.
The ruling reinstates Assured's demands for rescissory and
other damages and fees. The lower court had held that the bond
insurer was barred from rescinding the policies or obtaining the
equivalent in damages as a result of accepting premiums after
they knew of the alleged breach.
Drew Benson, a spokesman for Credit Suisse, declined to
comment.
Assured spokeswoman Ashweeta Durani had no immediate
comment.
The transactions at issue had an original principal loan
balance of about $1.8 billion, according to court papers.
The case is Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp v DLJ Mortgage
Capital Inc, New York state Supreme Court, New York County, No.
652837/2011.