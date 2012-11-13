Assured Guaranty, Flagstar make final pleas in key loans case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 Lawyers delivered closing
arguments in a closely watched U.S. case brought by Assured
Guaranty Ltd against Flagstar Bancorp Inc over
claims the quality of loans underlying $900 million in
mortgage-backed securities were misrepresented.
More than three-fourths of 800 loans the bond insurer
examined failed to comply with Flagstar's underwriting
guidelines, Assured counsel Jacob Buchdahl told the judge during
closing arguments in a federal court in Manhattan on Monday.
Assured is seeking $116 million in damages.
Similar lawsuits by insurers including Assured, MBIA
Inc. and Ambac Financial Group Inc are pending
against banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse
Group AG and Bank of America Corp's Countrywide
Financial unit.
The case against Flagstar was the first of those lawsuits to
reach trial.
Veronica Rendon, a lawyer for Flagstar, called Assured's
approach to establishing liability "cavalier," and attacked a
core expert witness for Assured as being "nothing more than a
talking head."
U.S. Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan, who is presiding over
the non-jury trial, said he expects to issue a final decision
by the end of January.
Filed in April 2011, the lawsuit accused the Troy,
Michigan-based lender of misrepresenting the quality and
characteristics of loans underlying two mortgage securitizations
issued in 2005 and 2006 valued at more than $900 million.
Buchdahl described 25 loans that he said contained evidence
of fraud by borrowers that should have been spotted by Flagstar,
such as inflated incomes or undisclosed debts.
Rendon said Assured had failed to establish that Flagstar
was aware of various loan breaches that required repurchasing.
For example, online search tools such as Salary.com were
used to determine expected incomes for the careers of various
borrowers in the securitizations.
But Rendon said the websites had only contemporaneous data,
not salaries for the period when the loans were originated more
than six years ago.
Stewart Aaron, another lawyer for Flagstar, also criticized
Assured's method of estimating damages.
Assured relied on a statistical analysis of a handful of the
16,000 loans underlying the two transactions. But Aaron said
Assured relied on an "insufficient sample size."
Flagstar said in its earning announcement Oct. 23 that it
was increasing its litigation reserves by $40 million to address
its exposure to "pending and threatened litigation."
Paul Borja, Flagstar's chief financial officer, declined on
an analyst conference call the next day to say whether the
reserve increase was attributable to Assured's lawsuit.
Shares in Assured Guaranty closed down 3.13 percent at
$13.28 on the New York Stock Exchange. Flagstar shares closed up
2.11 percent at $16.41.
The case is Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp v Flagstar Bank,
FSB in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 11-2375.