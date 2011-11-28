Assured Guaranty files new claims against JPMorgan

* Assured sues JPMorgan over Bear Stearns practices
* Lawsuit cites insiders, confidential witnesses
* Witnesses say EMC knew securitized loans were defective
* Underwriters quote mantra, "Bear don't care"
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Bond insurer Assured Guaranty
Ltd (AGO.N) filed new claims against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a
mortgage-backed security sold by Bear Stearns, saying more than
35 witnesses have come forward to testify about how loans in
the $337 million transaction were misrepresented.
The lawsuit contends Bear Stearns and its EMC mortgage arm,
acquired by JPMorgan (JPM.N) after their collapse in 2008, knew
the pool of more than 6,000 home-equity lines of credit that
served as collateral for the investment was filled with
defective loans.
"Bear don't care," was the mantra of underwriters at
Watterson Prime, the due diligence firm hired by Bear to review
loans for mortgage securitizations, according to the lawsuit,
filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan and made public on
Monday.
Jennifer Zuccarelli, a spokesman for JPMorgan, declined
comment. A spokeswoman for Watterson Prime was not immediately
available.
Assured, backed by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, is
among several insurers, including Ambac Financial Group Inc
ABKFQ.PK, that claim they were misled into insuring
mortgage-backed securities before the housing market meltdown.
They are seeking repurchase of defective loans and payment for
claims. Assured said as of Oct. 25 it had paid out more than
$43 million in claims and anticipates tens of millions more.
The lawsuit cites examples of how defective loans were
approved from witnesses who said Bear Stearns valued quantity
over quality in its mortgage business.
The unnamed witnesses include former underwriters at EMC
and Watterson Prime and former employees of loan originator
GreenPoint Mortgage Fund, according to the lawsuit.
All loans whose borrowers' last names began with a "Z" were
to be approved regardless of guidelines, one former Watterson
Prime underwriter said she was once told, according to the
171-page complaint.
Loan applications from security guards, janitors, and
barbers who claimed they earned over $8,000 or $10,000 a month
also were put through, another underwriter said.
The $337 million transaction is one of hundreds of
mortgage-backed securities that Bear Stearns churned out in the
mid-2000s.
The firm purchased and securitized just under a million
mortgage loans originally valued in excess of $212 billion from
2003 to 2007, the lawsuit says, citing a prospectus.
Assured had sued EMC in July 2010 over the transaction. The
revised case adds JPMorgan as a defendant, and includes
information from the confidential witnesses.
Thomas Marano, the Bear Stearns senior managing director
responsible for its mortgage securitization business, admitted
to liquidating his personal holdings in bond insurers in
November 2007 before the extent of the bad collateral was
public, according to the filing.
A call to Marano, now chief executive officer of mortgage
operations at Ally Financial Inc, was not immediately
returned.
The case is Assured Guaranty Corp. v EMC Mortgage Corp,
10:cv-05367, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York.
(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)