U.S. FDA approves Astellas drug for invasive fungal infections

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
March 6 U.S. health regulators on Friday approved Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc's drug for the treatment of two rare, often fatal invasive fungal infections that target patients with blood cancers.
The Food and Drug Administration approved sale of the anti-fungal drug, Cresemba, for use against invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.
The approval had been expected after an expert advisory panel to the FDA in January voted 11-0 that Astellas had demonstrated sufficient safety and efficacy to support Cresemba for aspergillosis and 8-2 for mucormycosis. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)