U.S. FDA approves Astellas drug for invasive fungal infections

March 6 U.S. health regulators on Friday approved Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc's drug for the treatment of two rare, often fatal invasive fungal infections that target patients with blood cancers.

The Food and Drug Administration approved sale of the anti-fungal drug, Cresemba, for use against invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.

The approval had been expected after an expert advisory panel to the FDA in January voted 11-0 that Astellas had demonstrated sufficient safety and efficacy to support Cresemba for aspergillosis and 8-2 for mucormycosis. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)
