UPDATE 1-Astellas halts development of anti-clotting drug

* Japan drugmaker stops development of darexaban maleate, or
YM150
* Astellas says move comes amid competition, lack of partner
* Study on drug showed increased bleeding for patients with
heart trouble
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Astellas Pharma
said it halted the global development of the experimental
anti-clotting drug darexaban maleate, or YM150, after a study
raised questions about its role in treating patients with heart
problems.
The drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday that it
stopped development of the new oral anticoagulant amid
increasing competition and after it was unable to find a partner
to help it develop the treatment.
A midstage clinical study showed earlier this year that the
treatment increased bleeding two- to four-fold in patients with
acute coronary problems.
The Astellas medicine belongs to the same so-called Factor
Xa inhibitor drug class as Bristol-Myers Squibb and
Pfizer's Eliquis, which produced impressive results in
another group of patients -- those at risk of stroke because
they have dangerously irregular heart rhythms in a separate
study.
Still, it is a late entrant into an increasingly crowded
marketplace, which also includes rivals including Boehringer
Ingelheim's Pradaxa, Bayer (BAYGn.DE), Johnson & Johnson's
Xarelto, and a late pipeline product called edoxaban
from Japan's Daiichi Sankyo .
Last February, Astellas withdrew its Japanese filing for
darexaban for use after surgery, following a request from
regulators for additional clinical studies.
(Reporting by James Topham)