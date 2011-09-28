UPDATE 1-Astellas halts development of anti-clotting drug

* Japan drugmaker stops development of darexaban maleate, or YM150

* Astellas says move comes amid competition, lack of partner

* Study on drug showed increased bleeding for patients with heart trouble (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Astellas Pharma said it halted the global development of the experimental anti-clotting drug darexaban maleate, or YM150, after a study raised questions about its role in treating patients with heart problems.

The drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday that it stopped development of the new oral anticoagulant amid increasing competition and after it was unable to find a partner to help it develop the treatment.

A midstage clinical study showed earlier this year that the treatment increased bleeding two- to four-fold in patients with acute coronary problems.

The Astellas medicine belongs to the same so-called Factor Xa inhibitor drug class as Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis, which produced impressive results in another group of patients -- those at risk of stroke because they have dangerously irregular heart rhythms in a separate study.

Still, it is a late entrant into an increasingly crowded marketplace, which also includes rivals including Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, Bayer (BAYGn.DE), Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto, and a late pipeline product called edoxaban from Japan's Daiichi Sankyo .

Last February, Astellas withdrew its Japanese filing for darexaban for use after surgery, following a request from regulators for additional clinical studies. (Reporting by James Topham)