UPDATE 1-Astellas FY12 oper profit likely to climb 7 pct - Nikkei

April 10 Strong sales of its overactive bladder treatment are expected to boost Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma's group operating profit to 150 billion yen ($1.84 billion) for the year ending March 2013, the Nikkei daily said.

One of Astellas' biggest products, Vesicare had global sales of $1.1 billion in 2010.

For the year ended March 2012, Astellas' group operating profit likely rose 17 percent to around 140 billion yen, beating an earlier forecast for a 15 percent growth, Nikkei added.

Sales for the year are estimated to have exceeded an earlier projection of a 2 percent growth, at 974 billion yen, the paper added.

Sales are likely to climb to $980 billion yen in the year ending March 2013, helped in part by a rise in volumes of new products released in Japan, such as those for treating asthma and osteoporosis, the Japanese daily said.

Although cuts in government-mandated drug prices this month are expected to weigh on earnings in the current year, the company is expected to record double-digit sales growth for Vesicare worldwide, Nikkei said.

Efforts to curb research and development expenses are also expected to add to this year's profit, said the daily.

