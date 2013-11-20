版本:
BRIEF-FDA warns of heart risks with Astellas' Lexiscan and Adenoscan

Nov 20 US FDA: * FDA warns of rare but serious risk of heart attack and death with Astellas

Pharma's cardiac nuclear stress test drugs Lexiscan and Adenoscan * FDA says approved changes to drug labels to reflect the serious events &

updated recommendations for use of Astellas' Lexiscan and Adenoscan * FDA says healthcare professionals should avoid using Astellas' Lexiscan &

Adenoscan in patients with signs of cardiovascular instability * FDA says data limitations prevents it from determining if there is a

difference in risk of heart attack or death between Lexiscan and Adenoscan * Source text () * Further company coverage
