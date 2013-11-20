BRIEF-FDA warns of heart risks with Astellas' Lexiscan and Adenoscan

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 US FDA: * FDA warns of rare but serious risk of heart attack and death with Astellas
Pharma's cardiac nuclear stress test drugs Lexiscan and Adenoscan * FDA says approved changes to drug labels to reflect the serious events &
updated recommendations for use of Astellas' Lexiscan and Adenoscan * FDA says healthcare professionals should avoid using Astellas' Lexiscan &
Adenoscan in patients with signs of cardiovascular instability * FDA says data limitations prevents it from determining if there is a
difference in risk of heart attack or death between Lexiscan and Adenoscan * Source text () * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: