Asterias stem cell therapy shows promise in spinal cord paralysis -U.S. study

NEW YORK, Sept 14 An experimental stem cell
therapy developed by Asterias Biotherapeutics restored
some movement to patients paralyzed by recent spinal cord
injuries, according to interim data from a small study being
presented on Wednesday.
One of the five patients in the trial regained use of both
arms and hands, and is now able to feed himself, send texts on a
phone and operate a wheelchair, the Fremont, California-based
company said.
Three months after the cells were implanted, the study met
its efficacy goal of two patients regaining return of two motor
levels of functioning on at least one side of their body, the
company said.
All five people in the study have experienced some upper
extremity improvement so far, Asterias said.
Each motor level function measurement correlates with a
reduction in the assistance and care a paralyzed patient might
require. A two-level improvement can mean a patient is able to
live more independently.
The cells are injected by a neurosurgeon directly into the
site of the spinal cord damage within two to four weeks of
injury, before scar tissue forms. The hope is that they can help
restore signals from the brain through the spinal cord to the
outer extremities.
Stem cells are able to transform into various other types of
cells in the body, and scientists have been working for years to
try to harness their unique capabilities to combat various
medical conditions, including paralysis and heart failure.
"I am very encouraged by this first look at efficacy data in
complete cervical spinal cord patients," Dr. Shekar Kurpad, a
trial researcher and director of the Spinal Cord Injury Center
at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said in a statement.
The company had not expected to reach the efficacy goal
before six to 12 months after implantation of the 10 million
embryonic stem cells dubbed AST-OPC1, Asterias Chief Executive
Stephen Cartt said.
"We came out early with the data because it was so
compelling. We were expecting to wait until January," Cartt said
in a telephone interview, acknowledging that the work is still
in the early stages and that it is a very small study.
The interim results were presented at the International
Spinal Cord Society meeting in Vienna, Austria.
There were no reported serious adverse side effects related
to AST-OPC1 or the injection procedure, Asterias said.
The company has secured regulatory approval to double the
dose to 20 million cells in future studies.
The five patients will be followed and assessed for 12
months.
"It's certainly our hope that we see at least that these
gains are maintained, and we hope to see continuing
improvement," Cartt said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Will Dunham)