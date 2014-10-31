Aston Martin wins temporary exemption to new U.S. safety rules

LONDON Oct 31 British luxury sports car maker
Aston Martin has been granted a temporary exemption to new U.S.
safety rules that would have stopped it selling hundreds of cars
in one of its key markets, American regulators said on Friday.
The loss-making brand, famed for being James Bond's car of
choice, applied for a temporary exemption to side-impact federal
safety standards in March saying the rules would cause
"substantial economic hardship".
On Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) said it would give the marque longer to
comply due to the niche nature of its business.
"The basis for the grant is that compliance would cause
substantial economic hardship to a low volume manufacturer that
has tried in good faith to comply with the standard," NHTSA said
in a statement filed online.
Its decision will be a relief to recently appointed CEO Andy
Palmer as he attempts to turn round the high-end brand, which
reported pre-tax losses of 25.4 million pounds ($40.6 million)
in 2013.
NHTSA has phased in requirements for side air bags and other
safety advances since 2010.
The rules affecting the coupe versions of Aston Martin's DB9
grand tourers and Vantage sport cars came into effect in
September. The exemption now runs until the end of August 2016
for the DB9 and an extra year for the Vantage.
The same rules will not affect convertible versions of both
models, which cost about $200,000 (125,000 pounds), until
September 2015, but the cars now have an exemption until the end
of August 2017.
A spokeswoman for the 101-year old carmaker said the
decision meant that both coupe models could be sold from Friday.
Had the brand failed to win an exemption, it would have affected
up to 670 vehicles over three years.
In August, James R. Walker, chairman of the U.S. Aston
Martin dealers advisory council, said in a letter to federal
safety regulators that without the exemption the brand risked
losing some of its U.S. dealers.
Aston Martin, whose DB5 model was driven by Sean Connery's
James Bond in movies including Goldfinger and Thunderball, sold
4,200 cars worldwide last year.
