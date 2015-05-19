Aston Martin eyeing U.S. for crossover SUV production -report

DETROIT May 19 Aston Martin will decide whether
add production at another plant by the end of the year and it
would likely be in the United States, the British luxury sports
car maker's chief executive told Automotive News.
CEO Andy Palmer told the industry publication on Tuesday
that the U.S. state of Alabama is the "obvious choice" for a new
plant to build the upcoming DBX crossover SUV, but a decision
has not been made. The SUV is expected by 2019.
Aston Martin is 5 percent owned by German automaker Daimler
AG, whose Mercedes brand assembles SUVs at a plant in
Alabama. Aston Martin's main shareholders are private-equity
groups, Investment Dar of Kuwait and Italy's Investindustrial.
In March, Aston Martin announced plans for the DBX SUV that
could draw heavily on its partnership with Daimler, whose CEO
previously indicated a readiness to share SUV architecture with
Aston.
An Aston Martin spokesman could not immediately be reached
to comment.
Palmer said Aston Martin has narrowed potential production
locations to regions where it sells the most DBX models,
including the U.S. and Chinese markets, according to Automotive
News. He said any U.S. production site would likely build the
DBX from kits using parts made at the company's factory in
Gaydon, England, the publication said.
Held back by aging models and weak investment, Aston has
missed out on a global luxury car boom. Last year it delivered
4,000 cars, far short of its 7,300 record in 2007.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)