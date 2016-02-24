UPDATE 1-Aston Martin picks Wales for new car plant

(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON Feb 24 British luxury carmaker Aston
Martin will build a new plant in Wales as part of a 200 million
pound ($279 million) investment aimed at expanding its product
range and returning to profit.
The brand said on Wednesday it would make its new DBX
crossover model, designed to tap into the popularity of sport
utility vehicles, at a site in St. Athan near the Welsh capital
Cardiff, choosing it over 20 other domestic and global options.
Aston Martin, famous for making the DB5 sports car driven by
fictional secret agent James Bond, had previously said it hoped
to build the new site in Britain but that any financial support
would be an important factor in its decision.
The 103-year old carmaker has suffered in recent years due
to a costly recall in 2014, a slump in sales following the
2007-8 financial crisis and from not being part of a wider
automotive group like many high-end rivals.
The brand, whose owners include Italian private equity group
Investindustrial and Kuwaiti group Tejara Capital, is pinning
hopes of a revival on the DBX, a new DB11 model to refresh its
traditional line-up and its first electric car.
There was competition from sites in eastern Europe, the
United States and elsewhere in Britain, a spokesman said, but
the Royal Air Force site in Wales, where the firm will transform
three hangers into its manufacturing facility, won due to
several factors.
"It was site-readiness, infrastructure, availability of
skilled labour, the proactive nature of the government, Cardiff
University, (and) the area has already got aerospace, defence
and other industries," he said, without giving details about the
government backing.
Aston Martin, which has not turned a profit since 2010, will
begin construction in 2017 and expects the plant to have a
capacity of up to 8,000 vehicles with nearly all to be exported
to overseas markets such as China and the United States.
Up to 1,000 jobs will be created at the new facility and its
existing site in Gaydon, central England, where the firm
confirmed it will build its new DB11 conventional sports car.
Chief Executive Andy Palmer told the BBC a June 23
referendum, when Britain will decide whether to remain in the
European Union, had no bearing on the decision.
($1 = 0.7135 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Mark Potter)