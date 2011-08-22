RLPC-Astorg close to $1 bln FCI unit buyout-sources

LONDON Aug 22 French private equity firm Astorg Partners is close to being made preferred bidder on the $1 billion purchase of a unit of French electrical connectors maker FCI from Bain Capital, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Bain is expected to enter into exclusive talks with Astorg this week over the sale of the microconnections division of FCI, which makes micro circuits used in devices such as smartcards, having considered final offers from a number of interested parties, the sources added.

Bain Capital declined to comment.

Other interested buyers included a trade buyer and Russian specialist investment manager Pamplona Capital Management.

Axa Private Equity, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Asian-based Unitas dropped out of the process at an earlier date, the sources said.

If Astorg is successful, the acquisition will be financed through a leveraged buyout (LBO) with banks associated with the sponsor including Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, Nomura and Royal Bank of Canada, the sources said.

There will be a minimum equity contribution of between 40 and 45 percent and the LBO is likely to be backed by around 330 to 350 million euros( $475 million to $504 million)of debt.

The unit has annual earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 75 million euros. Total leverage as part of the acquisition could be 4.5 times EBITDA.

Goldman and Citigroup are running the sale process.

FCI's microconnections division makes around two thirds of its 200 million euros annual revenue from Asia, according to FCI's website.

Bain Capital bought the FCI business from state-owned French nuclear reactor maker Areva in 2005 for more than 1 billion euros, including 800 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Editing by David Holmes)