UPDATE 1-Astoria Financial Q3 misses estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.18
* Q3 net interest income down 14 pct
* Q3 loan loss provision down 50 pct
Oct 19 Astoria Financial , which runs a
large New York thrift, posted a third-quarter profit below
analysts' expectations, hurt by a fall in average
interest-earning assets and more expenses.
The Lake Success, New York-based bank posted a quarterly
income of $11.2 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with
$21.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 18 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income at the 123-year-old bank fell almost 14
percent to $90.6 million, while the money set aside for bad
loans halved to $10 million.
The company's general and administrative expenses rose
almost 10 percent to $78.6 million, mainly on non-cash increase
in its employee stock ownership plan of over $3 million.
The parent of Astoria Federal Savings and Loan said in a
statement it expects fourth-quarter net interest margin -- the
difference between what it earns on loans and pays out on
deposits -- to be "down slightly" from third-quarter's 2.27
percent.
Shares of the company closed at $8.57 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)