New Issue-Astorial Financial sells $250 mln notes

June 14 Astorial Financial Inc on
Thursday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Jefferies and Sandler O'Neil were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ASTORIAL FINANCIAL	
	
AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    06/19/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/19/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2     YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  06/19/2012 	
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

