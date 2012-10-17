Canadian broadcast regulator set to rule on BCE-Astral deal

TORONTO Oct 17 The Canadian Radio-Television
and Telecommunications Commission said it will issue its
decision on Thursday on BCE Inc's controversial C$3
billion takeover of content provider Astral Media Inc.
The potential deal has spawned a slew of objections from
BCE's rivals in the Canadian media sector, who fear that the
deal will give the telecom and media company too much heft and
power in the market.
In public hearings before broadcast regulator CRTC last
month, BCE's competitors including Telus Corp, Quebecor
Inc and Rogers Communications Inc all voiced
strong issues with the deal.
The takeover announced in March would give BCE control over
its largest content provider Astral, allowing it to lock up more
of the programming carried over its media platforms and expand
its presence in French-speaking Quebec.