TIMELINE-Astral's evolution into pure-play media company

March 16 Canada's Astral Media,
a Montreal-based media company that has agreed to be acquired by
BCE Inc, has evolved from an operator of photography
booths into a pure-play media company during its 50-year
history.
Following are the milestones in its evolution:
1961: Brothers Harold, Harvey, Sidney and Ian Greenberg
establish Angreen Photo Inc, the photo-finishing booths in
Miracle Mart stores.
1963: Angreen Photo enters photo processing market by buying
Bellevue Photo Labs in Montreal.
1964: Forms Bellevue Photo Labs Inc with the acquisition of
the WS Holland Lab.
1967: The Greenberg brothers get exclusive rights to sell
photo products at the Montreal Universal Exposition.
1968: The Greenberg brothers acquire Pathe-Humphries, which
provides technical services for the film industry and owns a
film development lab and recording studio in Toronto. Buy the
three Centre Photographique de Montreal stores and expand it
into a chain of 125 stores across the country.
1969: The Greenberg brothers acquire Associated Screen News
Industries, a Montreal film production centre.
1973: Bellevue Pathe merges with Astral Communications to
become Astral Bellevue Pathe Ltd. The Greenberg family is the
largest shareholder and Harold Greenberg becomes its president
and CEO.
1981: Gets into videocassette production with Pathe Video
Inc.
1982: Astral Bellevue Pathe produces Porky's (Chez Porky in
French), Canada's biggest box office hit with more than $150
million in worldwide sales.
1983: The Greenberg brothers launch two pay television
channels, First Choice and Premier Choix, now called The Movie
Network and Super Écran. Cease all film production activities to
comply with regulations.
1984: Enters the videocassette distribution market with
Bellevue Home Entertainment.
1986: Set up The Harold Greenberg Fund, a private fund
supporting scriptwriting and production in the Canadian film
industry.
1988: Launches youth channels, Family Channel and Canal
Famille, now known as VRAK.TV.
1991: Astral Communications launches the Viewer's Choice Pay
Per View channel.
1995: Harold hands over his position of president and CEO to
his brother Ian Greenberg.
1996: Ian Greenberg starts Astral's transformation into a
pure-play media company.
1997: Astral acquires 25 percent of Radiomutuel Inc shares
and becomes full owner of Les réseaux Premier Choix.
1999: Buys Radiomutuel and also forms a radio division,
known today as Astral Radio.
2000: Astral Communications changes its name and becomes
Astral Media.
2002: Astral acquires 19 Telemedia radio stations in Québec,
New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
2007: Astral acquires almost all Standard Radio assets.
Becomes full owner of MusiquePlus Inc and its MusiquePlus and
MusiMax channels.
2008: Launches North America's first Virgin Radio station.
2009: Astral launches The Movie Network OnLine, Family
OnLine and Playhouse Disney OnLine in collaboration with Bell
TV.
2012: Astral agrees to be acquired by BCE in a C$3 billion
deal.