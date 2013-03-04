Canadian bureau approves C$3 bln BCE-Astral takeover

OTTAWA, March 4 Canada's Competition Bureau
granted conditional approval on Monday for a C$3 billion ($2.9
billion) plan by BCE Inc to buy Astral Media Inc
, but the offer by Bell Canada's parent must still pass
muster with the country's telecoms regulator.
The regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission, rejected BCE's first offer in
October. It is expected to reveal details of a
subsequent offer this week when it sets a date for public
hearings.
Under a deal the Competition Bureau reached with Bell
Canada, the company must make significant divestitures of
Astral's ownership interests in a number of pay and specialty
television channels.