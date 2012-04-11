UPDATE 2-Astral profit rises 10 pct as TV revenue climbs

* Q2 EPS C$0.69 vs C$0.60 yr ago
* Consolidated rev C$233.5 mln vs C$232.7 mln yr ago
* Television ad revenue rises 4 pct
* Astral is being acquired by BCE for C$3 bln
* Shares are little changed in Toronto
April 11 Canada's Astral Media Inc on
Wednesday posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on solid
gains in television revenue a nd said it expected TV advertising
to keep rising for the rest of the year.
Montreal-based Astral, in the process of being acquired by
Canada's largest telecom company BCE Inc for C$3
billion ($2.99 billion), reported a 4 percent rise in television
ad re venue. The gain was welcome as a tough advertising climate
has hindered its te levision operations in recent quarters.
Astral CEO Ian Greenberg said advertising revenue would like
pick up further in the next two quarters.
"We are feeling much more confident ... based on bookings
and just based on discussions we had with advertisers," he said
during a conference call with analysts. "We do see more
confidence and are predicting that we will have reasonable
increases."
Astral's television portfolio includes the Movie Network and
HBO Canada, as well as French-language Super Écran and Canal
Vie, among more than 20 specialty cable networks and
pay-television channels.
Net profit rose to C$38.2 million ($38.10 million), or 69
Canadian cents a share for the three months to Feb 29, compared
with C$34.7 million, or 60 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue was little changed at C$233.5 million.
Astral's radio stations, some of which will likely need to
be divested as part of the BCE buyout, showed a 3 percent
decline in revenue, w h ile sales for its much smaller outdoor
advertising arm grew 8 percent.
Later this year, the company plans to launch a version of
the HBO cable channel for viewing on mobile phones and tablet
computers. It has already signed up some of its distribution
partners.
BCE, the parent of Bell Canada, is buying Astral, its
largest content provider, to lock up more of the programming
carried over its media platforms and expand its presence in
French-speaking Quebec.
The purchase could attract close scrutiny from regulators
given BCE's growing heft as a broadcaster since buying CTV,
Canada's largest private broadcaster.
BCE expects to close the Astral deal six months after Astral
shareholders approve it. A stral said it expects the deal to
close by the end of September.
Astral's Class A shares traded 3 cents higher at C$48.50 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.