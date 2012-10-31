CORRECTED-Astral Media earnings, revenue rise

(Corrects headline, first and second paragraphs to indicate that quarterly net profit rose, not fell)

Oct 31 Astral Media Inc reported higher profit on Wednesday as revenue rose across its business segments.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 rose to C$31.4 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, from C$29.8 million, or 53 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding items, consolidated net earnings rose to C$54.3 million, or 96 Canadian cents a share, from C$47.7 million, or 85 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue rose 1.7 percent to C$251.8 million.

Astral shares dropped 33 Canadian cents to C$41.00 in morning trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)