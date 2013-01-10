Astral profit, revenue rise; BCE deal still in limbo

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 9 Canada's Astral Media Inc said on Thursday quarterly profit and revenue rose in its first quarter as it waited for regulators to rule on its proposed acquisition by Bell Canada's parent.
Net earnings for the three months to Nov. 30 rose to C$59.1 million ($60.0 million), or C$1.04 a share, from C$55.8 million, or C$1.00, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$274.5 million from C$271.1 million.
BCE Inc agreed in March to buy Astral, its biggest content provider. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission blocked the C$3 billion bid in October, but in November the companies filed a revised application.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.