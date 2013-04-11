Astral Media profit rises after TV revenue grows

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Astral Media Inc, which is waiting for regulators to rule on a revised proposal to be acquired by BCE Inc, reported a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit on higher television revenue.
The company, which creates and distributes television and radio content, said the outside date for the closing of the transaction is June 1, with the companies having the right to further postpone it to July 31.
Net profit rose to C$38.3 million ($37.6 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$35.0 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Net earnings before acquisition and other costs, and Bell-Astral transaction costs rose 8 percent to C$41.2 million
Consolidated revenue rose 2 percent to C$237.1 million.
Rival Corus Entertainment Inc earlier in the day reported an 81 percent fall in second-quarter profit due mainly to lower television revenue.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.