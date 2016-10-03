AstraZeneca licenses inflammatory disease candidate to Allergan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 3 Britain's AstraZeneca said it had licensed a potential medicine for inflammatory diseases to Allergan for an upfront payment of $250 million and potential additional payments of up to $1.27 billion.
AstraZeneca said the drug developed by its global biologics research and development arm MedImmune was being testing as a treatment for moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease and was ready to start trials for ulcerative colitis.
Amgen Inc, which has been collaborating with MedImmune on developing the medicine, will receive a third of all payments and royalties received from Allergan, AstraZeneca said on Monday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.