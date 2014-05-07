UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca in partnering talks for Alzheimer's drug

* Talking to potential partners with more expertise
* AstraZeneca ready to start Phase III tests on BACE drug
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 7 AstraZeneca, fighting a
$106 billion bid approach from Pfizer, is talking to
other companies as it seeks a partnering deal for its
experimental Alzheimer's drug.
Briggs Morrison, global head of medicines development, said
AstraZeneca was is talks with firms with more experience of
Alzheimer's about a deal to share development of its so-called
BACE inhibitor drug, which is set to enter late-stage Phase III
development.
A deal to share Phase III costs and share eventual profits
was probably the easiest approach, he told reporters on
Wednesday, but AstraZeneca could also out-license the product,
known as AZD3293, and take a royalty on any eventual sales.
AstraZeneca believes its BACE inhibitor could potentially
sell as much as $5 billion a year, but it gives it only a 9
percent chance of success on a risk-adjusted basis given the
high failure rate in the disease sector.
"We're having talks with many of our peers who have spent a
lot more time in Alzheimer's and have very good Alzheimer's
development expertise," Morrison said. "There is no deal done
yet but we are continuing the conversations."
The British company set out its defence against the Pfizer
takeover on Tuesday, touting its strong long-term growth
potential as an independent company.
Most of the pipeline focus at AstraZeneca is on drugs for
cancer, diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular disease, with
neuroscience projects - including Alzheimer's - no longer a core
area for the group.
BACE inhibitor drugs work by blocking an enzyme called beta
secretase that is involved in production of beta-amyloid, a
protein that creates brain plaques considered a major cause of
Alzheimer's.
They are viewed as a promising new approach to fighting the
memory-robbing condition and have taken centre stage after an
injectable class of medicines targeting beta-amyloid plaque
failed or fell short in trials conducted by Pfizer and Eli Lilly
.
Merck & Co is currently in the lead in the BACE
inhibitor field, with the first Phase III data from the U.S.
company's programme likely to emerge in around 2017.
Dementia - of which Alzheimer's disease is the most common
form - already affects 44 million people worldwide and this is
set to reach 135 million by 2050, according to Alzheimer's
Disease International, a non-profit campaign group.
Unlike heart disease and cancer, no major advancements have
been seen in Alzheimer's drug research since the first treatment
was approved in 1993 by U.S. regulators.
Current Alzheimer's drugs, including generic forms of
Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil), can minimally and briefly help
memory and ability to perform daily functions, but do not slow
the disease.
