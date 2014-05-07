AstraZeneca in partnering talks for Alzheimer drug

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
LONDON May 7 AstraZeneca, fighting a $106 billion bid approach from Pfizer, is talking to other companies as it seeks a partnering deal for its experimental Alzheimer's drug.
Briggs Morrison, global head of medicines development, said AstraZeneca was talking to companies with more experience of Alzheimer's about a deal to share development of its so-called BACE inhibitor drug, which is set to enter late-stage Phase III development.
A deal to share Phase III costs and share eventual profits was probably the easiest approach, he told reporters on Wednesday, but AstraZeneca could also out-license the product and take a royalty on any eventual sales.
AstraZeneca believes its BACE inhibitor could potentially sell as much as $5 billion a year, but it gives it only a 9 percent chance of success on a risk adjusted basis given the high failure rate in the disease sector.
The British company on Tuesday set out its defence against the Pfizer takeover, touting its strong long-term growth potential as an independent company. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Kate Holton)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.